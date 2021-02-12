Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

PI stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

