Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Indivior stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.30. Indivior has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

