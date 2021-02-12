Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Cap of $388,230.54

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 65.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $388,230.54 and $1,008.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.75 or 0.01067344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.40 or 0.05384467 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026547 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

IND is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

