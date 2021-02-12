Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 13.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 70,952,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average daily volume of 4,753,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.