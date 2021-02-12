Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Ocm Fie, Llc Sells 8,853,283 Shares

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IEA opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.22 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $458,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

