Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.60.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,416. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

