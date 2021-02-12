Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Purchases 240 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer purchased 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robin Beer purchased 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £170.24 ($222.42).

On Monday, December 7th, Robin Beer purchased 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £165.88 ($216.72).

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer purchased 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £889.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.36. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

