Insider Buying: CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) (CVE:ISS) Senior Officer Conrad Swanson purchased 500,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,405,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,731.38.

Conrad Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Conrad Swanson sold 54,000 shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. CopAur Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

CopAur Minerals Inc. (ISS.V) Company Profile

International Samuel Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Lucifer Property, Mickey Davis Property, Grizzly Porphyry Property, and Williams Property which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

