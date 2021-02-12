Insider Buying: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Acquires 133 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Medifast stock opened at $273.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

