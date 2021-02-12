Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALK stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

