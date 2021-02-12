Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Sells 49,923 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Remy W. Trafelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 510 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $16,090.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,317,046.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alico by 320.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alico by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

