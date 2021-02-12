Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 6,171 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

