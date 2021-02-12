Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 10,067 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

