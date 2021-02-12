Insider Selling: Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells 2,589,533 Shares of Stock

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

On Thursday, December 17th, David Hornsby purchased 7 shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,533 ($20.03).

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 291.25 ($3.81) on Friday. Ideagen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market cap of £734.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

