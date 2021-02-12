Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Sells $38,360.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

