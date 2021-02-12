Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 443,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

