Insider Selling: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells 3,770 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00.

RFP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,971. The stock has a market cap of $863.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

