Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $296,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrödinger alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cony D’cruz sold 4,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $455,232.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $257,012.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $265,518.75.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $2,434,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.