Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $1,496,947.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,518,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,071,989.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.