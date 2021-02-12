Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 34,326 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 34,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $930,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,806,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Clay Grant sold 21,598 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $542,541.76.

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $210,468.24.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $321,078.38.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 1,743,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

