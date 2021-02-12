Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

NYSE SMAR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

