Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $218,885.94 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Saleel Awsare sold 139 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $11,064.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $125.92 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

