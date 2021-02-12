Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells 14,236 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

