Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

