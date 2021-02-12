Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $67,322.04 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04.

WSBC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

