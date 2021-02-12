Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $12,956.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.26 or 0.01091168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00055051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.64 or 0.05501666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00034077 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.