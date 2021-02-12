Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

