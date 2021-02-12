Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.41 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,253 shares of company stock worth $36,960,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

