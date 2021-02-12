Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.40.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bryan acquired 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.97 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.85 ($21,427.04).

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

