Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$175.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.11.

TSE:IFC opened at C$149.79 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

