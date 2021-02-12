Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $120.74. 34,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

