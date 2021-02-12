Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 106,100 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up about 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 2,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,397. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.