Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $479.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.