Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 193,625 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,625 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $63,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,895,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,013,000 after buying an additional 584,969 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

