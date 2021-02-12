Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,700 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of MAG Silver worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,412. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.