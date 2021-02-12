Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

