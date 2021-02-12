Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

