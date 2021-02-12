Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

