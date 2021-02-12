Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $206,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,881.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,353 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,581. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

