Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

INS stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $368.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.11. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.89.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.