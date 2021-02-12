Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPL. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

