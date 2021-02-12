InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 14th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICLD opened at $0.01 on Friday. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

