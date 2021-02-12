Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

