Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

IFP stock opened at C$28.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.13. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.