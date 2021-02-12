Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

IVAC stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

