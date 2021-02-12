Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 152,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Inuvo alerts:

INUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.