Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

IVC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get Invacare alerts:

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.