Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $328.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invacare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

