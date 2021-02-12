Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $69.54 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

