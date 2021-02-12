Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $92.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

